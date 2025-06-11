Slick City Action Park opening brand-new location in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Slick City Action Park is making its Oklahoma debut with a brand-new location opening in Tulsa.

Slick City is the world’s first indoor dry-slide and air court park designed for all ages.

Vice president of operations Kevin Dugal told FOX23 what to expect of the new 30,000-sqaure-foot space.

“A couple of my favorite spots is actually the sports basketball air courts which are full size basketball courts, you can shoot hoops and dunk on and do some tricks,” he said. “We also have a junior area for those kids that are five and under.”

Dugal said that although you can walk in, it’s suggested to make an online reservation due to the popularity of the action park.