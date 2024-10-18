Snoop Dogg reveals a collaboration with Zach Bryan is in the works

2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Day Two FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Zach Bryan performs onstage for day two of the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 24, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi)

During a recent guest appearance on the Today Show, Snoop Dogg revealed that a collaboration with Zach Bryan in is the works!

The Today Show anchors began talking about Zach Bryan and Bruce Springsteen’s Rolling Stones cover, which lead to Snoop making the announcement.

“Zach sent me a song. I got to put a verse on it,” Snoop said. “I’m inspired seeing him with the Boss, with Bruce Springsteen.”

Zach Bryan just released his new album The Great American Bar Scene in July and, with this news, we can start getting excited again for more new music from Zach!