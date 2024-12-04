Spotify’s Most Streamed 2024 Songs

Today is Spotify Wrapped day, and while you and your friends are getting your individual year in review stats, so are artists!

SlotsCalendar looked at data on the top 100 most streamed songs for this year and figured out how much artists made in royalties from these songs. Royalties for each song were calculated based on one stream generating $0.004 in profit and cut off at the beginning of December.

Royalties Earned by Top Streamed Songs in 2024

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso” - $6,565,500 Benson Boone “Beautiful Things” - $6,425,900 Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather” - $6,273,900 FloyyMenor and Chris Mj “Gata Only” - $5,210,000 Hozier “Too Sweet” - $4,534,900 Jimin “Who” - $4,437,800 Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile” - $4,384,700 Artemas “i like the way you kiss me” - $4,251,400 Ariana Grande “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” - $4,217,000 Sabrina Carpenter “Please Please Please” - $4,203,900 Tommy Richman “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” - $3,855,600 Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” - $3,700,600 Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help” - $3,214,300 KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” - $3,008,400 Taylor Swift “Fortnight” - $2,995,600

What was your favorite song this year?