Springtime is underway at Dunkin’

Dunkin' (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Chase Thompson

It’s the return of the Dunkalatte and Pistachio Coffee, along with a few new treats now available at Dunkin’!

For the fans of the Dunkalatte, it hasn’t been that long of a wait, as it was just introduced in 2024. But now for the fans of Pistachio Coffee, you’ve been waiting since 2018 for it’s return! BACK FOR A LIMITED TIME.

You may notice the new Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders or the new Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer on your visit. You’ll also see the return of Sweet Black Pepper Bacon, which is another fan favorite.

Dunkin' Spring 2025 Menu

