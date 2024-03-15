'Squid Game' star Oh Yeong-su convicted of sexual misconduct

Oh Yeong-su, the 79-year-old star of Netflix's phenomenon Squid Game, is vowing to appeal the verdict after he was convicted of sexual misconduct in his native South Korea.

According to the Korea Herald, Oh was given an eight-month prison sentence, which was suspended for two years, for a 2017 incident of sexually harassing an actress.

The actor was found guilty of inappropriately touching an actress — including hugging her, kissing her cheek, and holding her hand — according to the publication. She filed charges against him four years later, when he became a global star thanks to the success of the series.

The Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court ruled, "The content of the victim's journal, and the content of her counseling after the incident is consistent with what happened, and her testimonies could not have been given unless she actually experienced it."

The elderly actor, who won an Outstanding Supporting Actor Golden Globe for playing Oh Il-nam in the series, has an otherwise clean criminal record, so it was decided he won't receive any time behind bars. Instead, he was ordered to complete 40 hours of sexual violence treatment.

