Star-packed panels canceled for San Diego Comic-Con amid twin Hollywood industry strikes

The new SAG-AFTRA strike is bound to leave thousands of San Diego Comic-Con ticket holders disappointed.

The union's rules prevent its members from promoting their upcoming projects or attending "fan events and conventions," so attending SDCC is a no-go for all of the stars who were scheduled to attend the annual event, kicking off this week.

While there are hundreds of panels and special events set to get underway between July 19 and 23, a look at its website shows a number of high-profile attractions are canceled.

Such is the case with Amazon's The Wheel of Time, which was to take place Thursday, July 20. Ditto for the panel for Amazon Freevee's Jury Duty, which was canceled for that day, as was the Good Burger 2 get-together with Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson.

The same goes for every event that was to attract movie and TV stars over the anticipated weekend, including a promotional event for The Boys' spinoff, Gen V, and a panel for the Emmy-winning Abbot Elementary.

Even before the SAG-AFTRA strike was declared, the studios that traditionally have the most to tout at the San Diego Convention Center's famed Hall H chose to step back from the event this year, meaning there would be no major presence in 2023 for veterans like Marvel Studios, Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Universal and more.

Legendary Entertainment was set to take the pole position at Hall H this year to promote its Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but that panel also appears as "cancelled" on the event's website.

