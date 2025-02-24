The Starbucks drinks that are going bye-bye

PSL in the air! (jenny law)
By Jenny Law

Starbucks will axe even more beverages and food in the coming months to hit its goal of getting rid of 30% of their menu. 

If you favorite drink is leaving, here are some drinks that you can replace it with.

The drinks that are saying good bye:

  • Iced Matcha Lemonade: As an alternative, You can get a Green Tea Lemonade to replace it.
  • Espresso Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino:  The replacement is a  Coffee Frappuccino.
  • White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino: As a substitute, Starbucks says to try its Mocha Frappuccino.
  • Java Chip Frappuccino: You can get my husband’s favorite, Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino.
  • Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino and White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino: Get the Vanilla Bean Frappuccino,as a replacement, or the Strawberry Frappuccino.
  • White Hot Chocolate:  Hot Chocolate can be customized with Mocha or White Chocolate Mocha sauce as a replacement
  • Royal English Breakfast Latte:  Get the London Fog Latte, which has similar sweet floral notes!
  • Honey Almondmilk Flat White: This is a bummer. You can replace it with a Flat White,
