The Starbucks drinks that are going bye-bye

Starbucks will axe even more beverages and food in the coming months to hit its goal of getting rid of 30% of their menu.
If you favorite drink is leaving, here are some drinks that you can replace it with.
The drinks that are saying good bye:
- Iced Matcha Lemonade: As an alternative, You can get a Green Tea Lemonade to replace it.
- Espresso Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino: The replacement is a Coffee Frappuccino.
- White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino: As a substitute, Starbucks says to try its Mocha Frappuccino.
- Java Chip Frappuccino: You can get my husband’s favorite, Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino.
- Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino and White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino: Get the Vanilla Bean Frappuccino,as a replacement, or the Strawberry Frappuccino.
- White Hot Chocolate: Hot Chocolate can be customized with Mocha or White Chocolate Mocha sauce as a replacement
- Royal English Breakfast Latte: Get the London Fog Latte, which has similar sweet floral notes!
- Honey Almondmilk Flat White: This is a bummer. You can replace it with a Flat White,