Starbucks’ Holiday Menu

Close up of a Woman drinking a tall Starbucks coffee in starbucks coffee shop with carrot cake.

By Jenny Law

It is beginning to look like Christmas at our favorite places.

Subway has a foot long peppermint cookie, Five Guy’s first ever holiday menu item has landed. It is a Candy Cane Crunch Shake.

My only vice in life is iced coffee. Starbucks released its holiday menu. The Peppermint mocha, Caramel brulee latte, Chestnut praline latte, Sugar cookie latte, and the Gingerbread chai are all returning this year. If you love refreshers, the Cran-merry orange refresher is on the menu! It is actually pretty good. You can have it made water, or as a Cran-merry orange lemonade.

I haven’t tried the Gingerbread cream cold foam yet, but it is next on my list!

