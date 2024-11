Here we gooo! All of your holiday favs are back at Starbucks already ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas!

🍪Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

💖Peppermint Mocha

☕Caramel Brulée Latte

🥜Chestnut Praline Latte

🥛Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Plus, we have a few new treats to check out this year! 🆕