Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee among the latest National Medal of Arts recipients

By Jill Lances
Directors Steven Spielberg and Spike Lee are the latest recipients of the National Medal of Arts, handed out by President Joe Biden on Monday.
The award is “the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the federal government” and goes to “individuals or groups who are deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts in the United States.”
The National Medals of Arts were handed out for 2022 and 2023, with documentary filmmaker Ken BurnsIdina MenzelEva Longoria, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott also being honored, along with the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.
In addition, actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton, ﻿writer Aaron Sorkin and the late chef Anthony Bourdain were honored with the 2023 National Humanities Medal, which “honors an individual or organization whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the human experience, broadened citizens’ engagement with history or literature, or helped preserve and expand Americans’ access to cultural resources.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!