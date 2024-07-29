Study ranks Enid a top place to live in the country

The World's Tallest 2021 Christmas Tree is located in downtown, Enid.

A new study from AgentAdvice has ranked the most desirable cities in America to live in, and Enid, OK came in at #3!

In the study, real estate experts analyzed metrics including average home size and price, number of attractions, school rankings, average income, crime, and cost of living.

Here’s what they came up with:

Most Desirable Cities to Live in America