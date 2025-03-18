Study shows cities with meanest bosses in America

FILE PHOTO: A woman was found dead in her cubicle four days after she had clocked in for work.

Do you think your boss is mean? Bosses may be meaner based on where you live or what you do for work.

Preply surveyed Americans about managers' communication habits and the type of language they use with their employees in order to determine the cities with the meanest bosses.

Cities with Meanest Bosses

Chicago, IL Virginia Beach, VA Las Vegas, NV Washington, D.C. Los Angeles, CA Baltimore, MD Pittsburgh, PA Cleveland, OH Atlanta, GA Seattle, WA Nashville, TN Albuquerque, NM Austin, TX Phoenix, AZ Greensboro, NC

In terms of industries with the meanest bosses, food services, construction, manufacturing and retail took the cake.

