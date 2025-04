Suite Shots Jenks, forming Golf Suites, has announced its grand opening and is inviting the public to attend on April 17:

There will be a ribbon cutting from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. with Suite Shots opening its bays starting at 3 p.m. for guests to enjoy.

Following the ceremony, attendees can enjoy live music at the main amphitheater from 1 - 3 p.m. with pop-up vendors along the Riverwalk from 12 - 8 p.m.