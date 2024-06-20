Summer Fun in Glenpool

City of Glenpool Website

By Chase Thompson

The City of Glenpool is hosting a handful of family-friendly events this Summer at Black Gold Park!

Enjoy FREE live music with the Glenpool Concert Series happening on the 3rd Thursday of the month from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. There will also be food trucks, bubble shows, balloon art, and more activities for the family. Grab the lawn chairs & some blankets, and head to the park on 6/20, 7/18, or 8/15 for a night with the family! Click the dates above (in blue) for the full concert lineup! 🎸

They also have the Glenpool Farmers Market happening every Saturday through October 12th! Lots of local produce, vendors, and a lot more to check out each Saturday from 8am to Noon. 🍅

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!