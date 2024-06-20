Summer Fun in Glenpool

The City of Glenpool is hosting a handful of family-friendly events this Summer at Black Gold Park!

Enjoy FREE live music with the Glenpool Concert Series happening on the 3rd Thursday of the month from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. There will also be food trucks, bubble shows, balloon art, and more activities for the family. Grab the lawn chairs & some blankets, and head to the park on 6/20, 7/18, or 8/15 for a night with the family! Click the dates above (in blue) for the full concert lineup! 🎸

They also have the Glenpool Farmers Market happening every Saturday through October 12th! Lots of local produce, vendors, and a lot more to check out each Saturday from 8am to Noon. 🍅