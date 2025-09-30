Super Bowl Halftime Show: Who was snubbed + who fans want to see perform most

Sunday night, world-class Bad Bunny was announced as this year’s Super Bowl Halftime performer. While some fans were happy to see the world class singer be chosen for this year’s show, it also brought up all the bands and performers who have yet to be chosen to headline.
Here’s a list of all the fan favorite performers by genre who deserve to one day hold the honor:
Country:
Garth Brooks
It is hard to believe the most popular artist of the 1990s has never performed during halftime, but it’s true. Imagine a stadium full of football fans and millions at home callin’ Baton Rouge together at halftime?
George Strait
It’s a matter of fact that if you are the King of Country music, you should be allowed to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime show. Picture millions at home singing songs about the heartland during America’s game. The next time the Super Bowl comes to Texas, George Strait needs to be there.
Kenny Chesney
No Shoes Nation would lose their minds if Kenny Chesney ever got to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl. Kenny is a 4 time CMA Entertainer of the Year and has sold out stadiums for decades during his career. The question is, would he play “The Boys Of Fall” during the show?
Luke Bryan
Women across America have been asking for this for years. Luke Bryan is a 5-time Entertainer of the Year winner and is known for his “dance moves” on stage that make women go crazy. A Luke Bryan halftime show sounds like our kinda night.
Morgan Wallen
If we’re talking about the most deserving Country music artist to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, how can you not pick Morgan Wallen? The man is on top of the charts and has some of the biggest hit songs on the planet right now. Just imagine if he had HARDY, Ernest, and even Tate McRae join him on stage during the performance.
- Honorable mention:
- Luke Combs
- Eric Church
- Thomas Rhett
- Post Malone
- Jason Aldean
- Brooks & Dunn
Pop:
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is probably the performer heard most who would put on an epic halftime show. Her discography is extremely deep and could put on her own mini Eras Tour-esque show. Not to mention there’s probably not a single person in the USA who doesn’t know at least one of her songs.
Ariana Grande
It’s hard to understand how someone with a voice like Ariana Grande’s hasn’t already headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She’s got the range, the stage presence, and a discography full of number-one hits that span over a decade. From “Into You” to “thank u, next,” she could easily put on a visually stunning and vocally flawless performance. Throw in the possibility of surprise guests like The Weeknd or Nicki Minaj, and you’ve got halftime history in the making.
Justin Bieber
Few artists have grown and evolved quite like Justin Bieber. From his teen pop beginnings to his more mature R&B and pop crossover hits, he’s proven he can command the stage on a global level. With a massive fanbase and hits like “Sorry,” “Peaches,” and “Love Yourself,” Bieber has more than enough chart-toppers to fill a halftime setlist. His Super Bowl moment feels overdue—imagine 70,000 fans singing along to “Ghost” as fireworks light up the sky.
Harry Styles
Harry Styles is arguably one of the most dynamic performers of his generation. His fashion, flair, and feel-good music would bring a refreshing energy to the Super Bowl Halftime Show. From “Watermelon Sugar” to “As It Was,” his songs are stadium-ready anthems that get everyone on their feet. He’s headlined Coachella, sold out arenas worldwide, and has the kind of crossover appeal the NFL dreams of. A Harry Styles halftime show would be a certified crowd-pleaser. Plus, could you imagine a surprise appearance from Zayn, Louis, and Niall with a few One Direction hits?
Adele
Adele is known for her immense vocal talent. She has won 16 Grammy Awards and is the first woman to have 3 simultaneous top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Her catalog of emotional songs would bring a different depth to the Super Bowl halftime show that we haven’t seen before.
P!nk
P!nk is an amazing performer who brings an energy to her shows that is unmatched. From acrobatics to hits with choreographed dances, P!nk has been thrilling audiences in sold out arenas for over 25 years. With over 60 million albums sold worldwide and 15 top 10 singles with four at number one, it is guaranteed that living rooms across the country would be singing along to her halftime show.
Backstreet Boys
The Backstreet Boys have been titans in the pop music world for over 30 years. Their fans span generations and their popularity continues to grow. BSB’s recent Vegas residency at The Sphere was so popular that they have continued to add dates into 2026. They have sold over 130 million albums, been on 11 world tours, and have 8 Grammy nominations. Needless to say, ‘Everybody’ would be thrilled to see the Backstreet Boys get their own halftime show.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus is no stranger to Super Bowl halftime show rumors. There was speculation that she would headline the 2025 halftime show, and the rumors popped up again this year for the 2026 performance. Miley grew up with many of her fans, starting on the Disney Chanel and then coming into her own as a solo artist. There is no doubt that she would put on an amazing performance, showcasing her more than 20 year career.
Cher
Cher is a mega superstar whose career spans over 60 years. She is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and is the only solo artist with number 1 Billboard singles across seven consecutive decades. Her fanbase spans generations, cultures, and countries. A Cher Super Bowl half time show would be legendary.
Rock:
Metallica
To many out there, not having Metallica perform during the Super Bowl halftime show when it’s in the Bay Area seems ridiculous. While they may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s hard to argue how unbelievable it would be to hear “Enter Sandman” during halftime of the Super Bowl.
Bon Jovi
Even if you’re not a fan of Bon Jovi, you certainly have heard their songs. “Livin’ On A Prayer” is one of the most recognizable songs in history. If we ever see the band reunite with Ritchie Sambora, we can’t think of a better place to see it happen than at the Super Bowl Halftime show.
Blink-182
You can’t go to a professional sports game these days without hearing their hit song “All The Small Things” being sung by the entire arena. Imagine hearing 70,000 fans at the Super Bowl singing along to the song as one of the biggest bands of the 2000s was performing at halftime. They may have fell in love with a girl at ‘The Rock Show’, but we are falling in love with the idea of a Blink-182 halftime show.
Guns ‘N Roses
It’s hard not to get excited about the idea of having Slash do a guitar solo or hear 70,000 plus fans singing along to Sweet Child O’Mine, Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, or even Paradise City during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Let’s hope this happens sooner rather than later.
Linkin Park
If the NFL wanted to go the more modern rock route, they could choose the newly reunited Linkin Park. Since the band’s return in 2024 with new lead singer Emily Armstrong, they have been selling out stadiums across the globe and have a multitude of hits to choose from. To add icing on the cake, they could bring out JAY-Z to perform songs from their 2004 joint album “Collision Course”.
- Honorable mention:
- Foo Fighters
- Journey (if Steve Perry returns)
- The Killers
- Creed
- Def Leppard
Hip-Hop:
Cardi B
After turning down the opportunity to perform the halftime show in 2019, fans have had high hopes she would be invited again to headline. Picture her performing “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin (maybe she could make a cameo this year??), or closing the set with “WAP” alongside Megan Thee Stallion. One thing’s for sure—Cardi would make it a halftime show no one would ever forget.
Drake
When it comes to global impact, chart dominance, and cultural influence, there are few names bigger than Drake. It’s honestly surprising he hasn’t already headlined a Super Bowl Halftime Show. With an endless list of hits like “God’s Plan,” “Hotline Bling,” “In My Feelings,” and “One Dance,” he could easily fill 13 minutes with songs the entire stadium would know word for word. Plus, the potential guest appearances—from Future to Lil Wayne or even Rihanna—could take the performance to another level. The Super Bowl is all about moments, and Drake is built for that stage.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat is one of the most genre-bending, visually creative artists in pop and hip-hop today. Every performance she does is a spectacle, and that’s exactly what the Super Bowl Halftime Show demands. From viral hits like “Say So” and “Woman” to her edgier tracks like “Paint the Town Red,” she’s got the range and the stage presence to absolutely own halftime. Plus, her fashion, choreography, and unexpected flair would guarantee a show people talk about for years. Though she has not performed at the halftime show yet, she did make a cameo in a 2025 Taco Bell Super Bowl commercial.
Nicki Minaj
At this point, it’s shocking that Nicki Minaj hasn’t headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With over a decade of dominance, a mountain of chart-topping hits, and one of the most loyal fanbases in music, Nicki is more than qualified for the biggest stage in entertainment. Her performance could blend the playful energy of “Super Bass,” the grit of “Roman’s Revenge,” and the pure pop power of “Starships.” Add in the possibility of surprise appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, or even Ice Spice, and it becomes clear—Barbz have been waiting for this moment, and so have we.
Who do you think should perform in 2027? Let us know in the poll below!