Sylvester Stallone shares photo with longtime pal Henry Winkler

The Lord'S Of Flatbush 'The Lords of Flatbush' - FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images (United Archives/FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch)

Sylvester Stallone and Henry Winkler had a sweet reunion in Beverly Hills, California this week.

Stallone, who starred with Winkler in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush, shared a photo of them with comedian Jon Lovitz and Stallone's brother Frank Stallone at lunch to film Sly's reality show, The Family Stallone.

"Spending a great afternoon with my very, very long time friend Henry Winkler," Stallone wrote Tuesday in the post's caption. "Great guy, great actor, and hysterical Jon [Lovitz] and my very talented brother, the Frankster!"

Lovtiz, who revealed the group outing happened at Mulberry Street Pizza, also shared several photos from the group's afternoon together.

Incidentally, that's the same spot Sly told ABC Audio he "totally tricked" Al Pacino into visiting for lunch, only to be captured for the first season of his reality show. "And sure enough, the cameras come in from the curb everywhere, He goes, 'What is this? What is -- What am I being ganged up on?'" Sly recalled, laughing.

Along with Stallone and Winkler, The Lords of Flatbush also starred Perry King and the late Paul Mace. The coming-of-age film was set in 1958 and followed their characters, four Brooklyn teenagers who belonged to the titular street gang in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

Winkler and Stallone have been friends for decades, with the former giving Sly partial credit for Winkler's portrayal of The Fonz on Happy Days, he explained on The Rich Eisen Show podcast.

Winkler also told Eisen he sold Sly's unknown script for Rocky to ABC, only to ask for the script and the money back when the network wanted to replace Stallone as the writer.

