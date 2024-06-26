Tacos 4 Life announces limited-time summer menu items

Tacos 4 Life is bringing customers three new tacos for a limited time this summer, with each purchase donating two meals to Taco 4 Life’s 10 MEAL-ion Challenge which aims to donate 10 million meals to fight childhood hunger in commemoration of their 10th anniversary:

Firecracker Shrimp Taco (available now until July 6): Crispy fried shrimp tossed in signature firecracker sauce, topped with Sriracha, lettuce and green onions, and served on a soft flour tortilla.

Cheeseburger Taco (launching July 22): Seasoned ground beef topped with cheddar jack cheese, dill pickles, yellow mustard, tomato, onion and lettuce, and served on a puffy flour tortilla.

Tacos 4 Life

Ultimate Nacho Taco (launching Sept. 9): A crunchy corn tortilla with seasoned ground beef, house-made queso, sauteed onions and peppers, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, wrapped in refried beans and a puffy flour tortilla.