Take A Look Inside Kane Brown’s Fridge

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Kane Brown performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever wondered what’s in Kane Brown’s fridge - he’s sharing it with us! Kane has been on a fitness journey and has made lots changes to his diet. A few years ago, you would have found unhealthy snacks in his fridge - things like frozen pizzas, Poptart’s, sodas...but now his sodas consist of gut healthy drinks like Poppi, and Olipops!

He keeps things very clean, gluten-free, and organic plus a ton of fruits and vegetables. Now, he does LOVE cake pops and usually always has some on hand, but the cake pops have almond butter, oats, and chocolate chips, - they sound delicious.

Check out what else is in Kane’s fridge:

Also...can we talk about how organized the Brown’s fridge is too?! We LOVE IT!