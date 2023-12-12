'Taxi' cast reunites, reminisces on 'The View', 45 years after sitcom's debut

Tony Danza, Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd, Judd Hirsch, Marilu Henner and Carol Kane, the surviving cast members of the beloved, Emmy-winning sitcom Taxi, reunited on the set of ABC's The View on Monday.

The cast have remained close in the 45 years since the show first debuted, but DeVito says their chemistry was evident on day one.

"For us, from the first day, the first moment we got together, it was like a family," said DeVito, who played scheming Sunshine Cab Company dispatcher Louie De Palma.

"We were hugging and kissing the first day and we didn’t even really know each other," he continued. "We read the script and everyone was falling into place. It was miraculous. But we appreciated it and never took it for granted. We always felt like the work was the most important thing."

The cast said they capped every show, which was taped on a Friday night in front of a studio audience, with an epic party. "We did 112 shows, and we had 112 parties," said Henner, who played single mom Elaine Nardo.

"And we were like the cool kids on the Paramount campus, 'cause we were the ones who had a party every Friday night," she continued.

Tony Danza, who was a struggling boxer -- not an actor -- when he was added to the cast as Tony Banta, credited the rest of his cast with welcoming him to "the number one show on TV."

He recalled, laughing, that it was him behind the wheel of the cab driving across the 59th Street Bridge for the show's opening credits -- and security had to boot out a New Yorker who jumped into what he thought was an operating cab.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.