Teaser for 'Inside Out' sequel introduces a new emotion: Anxiety

Disney/Pixar dropped a teaser trailer to the forthcoming Inside Out sequel. Just as Riley turns 13, the voices in her head get an unwelcome new companion: Anxiety.

The teaser shows that the emotions she experienced in the first film — Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust — are taken by surprise when an alarm blares in Riley's internal "control room," kicking off with Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train," no less.

A construction crew barges in and undertakes a major renovation of the central control panel — no doubt in preparation for the teenage years ahead of Riley — and the rest of the gang meets Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke.

"Oh, I'm sorry, we wanted to make such a good impression," she says, naturally carrying lots of baggage.

Disgust, voiced by Liza Lapira this time, responds defiantly, "What do you mean 'we'?"

According to director Kelsey Mann, "Anxiety ... might be new to the crew, but she's not really the type to take a back seat. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds."

Inside Out 2 opens in June.

