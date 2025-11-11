'Tell Me Lies' gets season 3 release date at Hulu

The premiere date for season 3 of Tell Me Lies has been revealed.

Hulu has announced that the third season of the popular drama series will debut on Jan. 13, 2026, with its first two episodes. It will consist of eight episodes. First-look photos from the upcoming season have also been released.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White will once again star as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. This time, the on-and-off again couple is back together just in time for their spring semester in college.

"While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with," according to season 3's official synopsis. "Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen's friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle."



Also starring in season 3 are Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D'Angelo.

Iris Apatow has joined the cast in the recurring role of Amanda, who is a bubbly college freshman keeping a big secret.

Hulu shared the release date in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The photo finds a half-eaten cake with the release date written atop it in red icing.

"you just can’t stay away, can you? #tellmelies is back january 13 on @hulu and with #huluondisneyplus," the photo is captioned.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.