Terence Stamp, General Zod in Superman movies, dies at age 87

British actor Terence Stamp, best known for playing General Zod in 1978's Superman and its sequel, 1980's Superman II, has died at the age of 87.
In addition to playing the villain opposite Christopher Reeve's Man of Steel, Stamp is also known for starring in 1994's The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, where he played transgender woman Bernadette, opposite actors Guy Pearce and Hugo Weaving.
"Fairwell dear Tel. You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels," Pearce wrote in a tribute on X. "We'll always have Kings Canyon, Kings road & F'ing ABBA."
Stamp made his film debut in 1962's Billy Budd, which earned him an Oscar nomination.
