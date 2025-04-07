Texas Roadhouse passes Olive Garden as top US casual dining restaurant

By Abby Jessen

There’s a new top dog in the casual-dining sector here in the United States. While Olive Garden has held the top spot since 2018, Texas Roadhouse has officially claimed first place for 2024.

Top U.S. Casual-Dining Chains

  1. Texas Roadhouse
  2. Olive Garden
  3. Chili’s Grill & Bar
  4. Applebee’s
  5. Buffalo Wild Wings
  6. Longhorn Steakhouse
  7. Outback Steakhouse
  8. The Cheesecake Factory
  9. Red Lobster
  10. Red Robin

Texas Roadhouse saw a 14.7% increase in sales in the U.S. last year to $5.5 billion. They also opened 26 new locations.

