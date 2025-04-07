Texas Roadhouse passes Olive Garden as top US casual dining restaurant

There’s a new top dog in the casual-dining sector here in the United States. While Olive Garden has held the top spot since 2018, Texas Roadhouse has officially claimed first place for 2024.
Top U.S. Casual-Dining Chains
- Texas Roadhouse
- Olive Garden
- Chili’s Grill & Bar
- Applebee’s
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Longhorn Steakhouse
- Outback Steakhouse
- The Cheesecake Factory
- Red Lobster
- Red Robin
Texas Roadhouse saw a 14.7% increase in sales in the U.S. last year to $5.5 billion. They also opened 26 new locations.