Thank Goodness! WICKED Tickets are on sale!

Wicked
By Caitlin Fisher

With the phenomenon of the movie WICKED coming out last year, it’s perfect timing for Celebrity Attractions to bring the hit Broadway musical to Green Country!

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center will be hosting this popular musical May 28 - June 16.

Tickets are officially on sale and can be purchased online, by phone (918.596.7111), or in person at the Tulsa PAC Ticket office (open Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.)

NOTE: Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 918.796.0220

Don’t forget about the other shows Celebrity Attractions is bringing to the Tulsa PAC in accordance with their 2024-2025 Broadway season: Dear Evan Hansen and Back to the Future: The Musical.

