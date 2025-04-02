Thanks for always being there, Doc

I woke up this morning to my phone blowing up with text messages. The first thing my husband said to me was " Don’t open your phone, you’re not going to like it”

That is when I found out that my favorite actor, Val Kilmer, had passed away from pneumonia.

I first fell in love with Val in the movie " Real Genius”. It wasn’t just his charming, good looks or that chiseled jawline, he was funny.

Val wasn’t just an actor; he was a legend. From Iceman to Doc Holliday, he made every single role unforgettable.

His talent, presence, and resilience will live on forever.

If you haven’t seen his documentary, " Val” on Amazon Prime, watch it. You get a glimpse of what a truly amazing person he was.

I wore my Doc socks today in his honor and below is a picture of my phone case.

In honor of my favorite movie EVER, I wrap with this. " Thanks for always being there, Doc.”

Doc socks In Honor of Val Kilmer (jenny law)









Iceman My phone case

©2025 Cox Media Group