'The Bachelorette' recap: A former flame returns

Monday's episode of The Bachelorette saw Charity and her three remaining suitors heading to Fiji for the all important fantasy suite dates, but what was she to do when an unexpected visitor crashed the trip?

Aaron, still reeling over his elimination at last week's rose ceremony, wasn't willing to go down without a fight, especially after Charity told him that she wasn't sure she'd made the right decision. So he flew from San Diego to Fiji to go after the woman he loved. Charity revealed to him that she'd been thinking about her decision "every single day," and, though she hadn't verbalized it to Aaron, she was "falling in love" with him.

Earlier, Charity was blindsided by Xavier's admission that two years into his last relationship, he'd been unfaithful "multiple times," and that he couldn't say with complete certainty whether he could be loyal to her at this point in their relationship. Instead of a night in the fantasy suite, Xavier ended up with a car ride home.

Dates with Joey and Dotun went much better, with both men telling Charity they were in love with her and Charity declaring her love for both men.

The question now for Charity is which of those two relationships will end with an engagement, or will Aaron's unexpected return ruin both men's happy ever after.

Before we find out the answer to those questions however, The Bachelorette will return with a special "Men Tell All" episode on Monday, 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.