'The Buccaneers' stars Josh Dylan, Alisha Boe unpack season 2's shocking death

(SPOILER ALERT) Fans of The Buccaneers were left in shock after a main character died in this week's episode.

While in pursuit of saving Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) and her baby, Freddie, from his brother, Lord Richard Marable died at the end of season 2's sixth episode. Worse, he died at the hands of said brother, Lord James Seadown (Barney Fishwick).

ABC Audio spoke to Josh Dylan, who played Richard on the show, about what it was like to film the emotional episode.

"I actually really, really enjoyed filming that episode. It's probably the most enjoyable bit of filming, possibly across the seasons," Dylan said. "It was intense. But, you can't be conscious of it being a sad thing when you're doing it, obviously."

Alisha Boe, who plays Richard's wife, Conchita, also spoke about the shocking development.

"It's really sad because [Richard and Conchita] had worked so hard for their relationship at that point and they were really coming to a place of finding joy," Boe said. "When you think about the circumstances, it's really, really heartbreaking."

Boe said it was sad and strange to continue making season 2 without Dylan by her side.

"I was really sad because, Josh, you wrapped, what, middle of the season? We had two more months left without you," Boe said. "As Alisha, I really missed Josh. And that was strange because it was a weird thing. I associated The Buccaneers with working with Josh. So that was really sad to not have you for the rest of the season. That was really heartbreaking."

Josie Totah, who plays Mabel on the show, also shared why she thinks Lord Richard's death was so devastating.

"He's arguably the most lovable male character in the whole show," Totah said.

