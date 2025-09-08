'The Conjuring: Last Rites' scares up a box office win

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the ninth film in the Conjuring universe, scared its way to the top of the box office this weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the film, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, brought in $83 million in its debut to land at #1.

According to Variety, the box office take is a record for the franchise, surpassing the 2019 Conjuring spinoff, The Nun, which opened with $53.8 million.

Coming in at #2 this weekend was the theatrical release of the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton, which brought in $10 million. The film, which has been available to view on Disney+ since 2020, is a recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway musical featuring its original cast.

Following three non-consecutive weekends at #1, the horror film Weapons dropped down to #3 with a $5.37 million box office take, followed by Freakier Friday at #4 with $3.8 million and Caught Stealing at #5 with $3.2 million.

The only other new movie to land in the top 10 this weekend was the animated Christian film Light of the World at #9, with $2.4 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. The Conjuring: Last Rites - $83 million

2. Hamilton - $10 million

3. Weapons– $5.37 million

4. Freakier Friday– $3.8 million

5. Caught Stealing– $3.2 million

6. The Roses– $2.8 million

7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps– $2.75 million

8. The Bad Guys 2– $2.45 million

9. Light of the World - $2.4 million

10. Superman - $1 million

