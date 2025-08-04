'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' hangs on to #1 at box office despite big drop in ticket sales

The Fantastic Four: First Steps held on to the #1 spot at the box office this week, despite a less-than-fantastic week two.
The weekend's new releases – The Bad Guys 2 and The Naked Gun – took the #2 and #3 spots with $22.2 million and $17 million, respectively. Rounding out the top five were Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth.
The Alison Brie-Dave Franco horror film Together debuted at #6 with $6.8 million.
Here are the top-10 films at the box office:
1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $40 million
2. The Bad Guys 2 – $22.2 million
3. The Naked Gun – $17 million
4. Superman – $13.9 million
5. Jurassic World: Rebirth – $8.7 million
6. Together – $6.8 million
7. F1: The Movie – $4.1 million
8. I Know What You Did Last Summer – $2.65 million
9. Smurfs – $1.77 million
10. How to Train Your Dragon – $1.35 million
