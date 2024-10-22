'The Man Who Invented "Saturday Night Live"': Lorne Michaels'' "definitive" biography due in 2025

The title of the forthcoming biography of Lorne Michaels says it all: Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live.

The book, from New Yorker veteran Susan Morrison, will hit stores in February 2025, and the Random House release is being teased as the "definitive" biography of the show's executive producer.

"Over the fifty years that Lorne Michaels has been at the helm of Saturday Night Live, he has become a revered and inimitable presence in the entertainment world," the publisher teases.

It continues, "Generations of writers and performers have spent their lives trying to figure him out, by turns demonizing and lionizing him."

Random House adds, "Lorne will introduce you to him, in full, for the first time. With unprecedented access to Michaels and the entire SNL apparatus, Susan Morrison takes readers behind the curtain for the lively, up-and-down, definitive story of how Michaels created and maintained the institution that changed comedy forever."

The bio has been drawn from hundreds of interviews "with Michaels, his friends, and SNL's iconic stars and writers, from Will Ferrell to Tina Fey to John Mulaney to Chris Rock to Dan Aykroyd," and is "a deeply reported, wildly entertaining account of a man singularly obsessed with the show that would define his life and have a profound impact on American culture." The chaotic, minute-by-minute lead-up to Michaels' very first SNL broadcast back on Oct. 11, 1975, has been dramatized in Saturday Night, the acclaimed film from Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Jason Reitman, which is now in theaters.

