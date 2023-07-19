'The Mandalorian' costume designer Shawna Trpcic on Emmy nominations, dressing Lizzo and Jack Black

Costume designer Shawna Trpcic recently scored her third Emmy nomination for a Star Wars small-screen project, Disney+'s third season of The Mandalorian.

This is her third nomination, following noms for the first season and The Book of Boba Fett.

She tells ABC Audio she wasn't even aware it was Emmy nomination week the first time around.

"I didn't even know that was that time period," she says. "This time I was very aware, you know, everybody's on strike. It's very quiet. And I was like, 'There's so much good content out there right now. ... I don't know that we stand a chance, but we worked so, so hard. It would be just so wonderful to get nominated for this one because we poured our heart into it, and it's the biggest show we've done yet.'"

Trpcic expresses, "And then when we got nominated, I was tearful, and I was shaking, and I was, like, texting everybody. I'm like, 'Oh my God, we did it.' So it was a thrill, honestly."

In a new installment of Gallery: Behind the Scenes of The Mandalorian, season 3 guest stars Jack Black and Lizzo can be seen in their costumes as the leaders of the planet Plazir-15 — and they couldn't be having more fun.

Trpcic laughs of Black's fitting, "He's just so full of glory and light, and we're huge fans of his. And so we're trying to maintain and be serious and get all of our measurements in while we can ... We're trying to stifle giggles, be quiet and get our job done."

The designer recalled Lizzo's reaction to seeing her spectacular gown's design. "She teared up. I said, 'Welcome to Star Wars.' And, you know, she has Star Wars toys on her bookshelf at home. So she's one of us."

