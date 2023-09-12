'The Talk', 'Jennifer Hudson Show' and 'Sherri' all set to resume amid WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes

CBS' The Talk and two syndicated chat shows, The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, are returning to the studio for season premieres in the coming weeks amid labor actions by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Talk, a signatory to the Writers Guild's minimum basic agreement, went dark when the writers strike began in May and is reportedly eyeing a September 18 premiere.

Hudson’s show uses WGA writers and, per the guild’s website, is also a signatory to the union’s minimum basic agreement. It is promoting its second season, also kicking off September 18, but has done so using clips from season 1.

Shepherd's program doesn't use WGA writers, though it has employed some guild writers in the past. Like ABC's The View, Sherri has been running throughout the strike. WGA members have picketed the show.

The news comes a day after Drew Barrymore announced the return of her daytime talk show. Writers picketed the show in New York on Monday, and two audience members told THR they were asked to leave the taping after they wore pins supporting the strike.

That leaves The Kelly Clarkson Show as the only daytime talker yet to announce a return. Clarkson's show is moving from Los Angeles to New York and is currently in preproduction.

