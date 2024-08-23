There’s a new “Giant” in Town off Route 66

Meadow Gold

By Caitlin Fisher

Tulsa seems to be becoming the Land of the Giants!

A third statue has been added to the roadside attraction in Tulsa’s Meadow Gold District along Route 66:

Meadow Gold Mack will have a welcome party on Saturday, August 24 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The event will conclude with a drawing for a $300 merch package celebrating the grand opening for Meadow Gold Mack’s Route 66 Outpost!

Technically, the newest “giant” isn’t brand new as Meadow Gold Mack was built in the 1960s and originally stood at the Melrose Park Flea Market in Illinois. Later, Meadow Gold Mack stood outside a lumber business in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!