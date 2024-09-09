This sounds delicious!

By Jenny Law

George Strait shared his go to comfort food! My mouth is watering just thinking about it!

It is also one of the best go to hang over remedies!

There are plenty of ways to make menudo but here is King George’s recipe!

To make it - combine 2 pounds of beef tripe, two chopped onions in a 16-ounce quarter pot. Fill it with water until it’s about three-quarters full. Cover the pot and cook on low heat until the tripe is tender. It will take about two hours.

Add four 15-ounce cans of hominy and chili powder, salt, and pepper to taste.

Cover another 45 minutes to an hour to let the flavor set in. You can serve it with corn tortillas and a squeeze of lemon!

Let me know if you try it!


