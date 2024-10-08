Timothée Chalamet sings “Like A Rolling Stone” in new trailer for 'A Complete Unknown'

The second trailer for the Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown has just been released, giving fans another look at Timothée Chalamet playing the rock legend in the early days of his career.

“You trekked all the way from Minnesota -- why is that?" Ed Burns as Pete Seeger says in the beginning of the clip. Chalamet responds, “I wanted to catch a spark.”

The clip gives us another taste of Chalamet's vocal chops, with the trailer soundtracked to his version of Dylan’s “Girl From North Country,” as well as the iconic “Like A Rolling Stone.” The first trailer had him singing “A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall.”

The new trailer also features footage of Dylan in New York City, and glimpses of his relationships with Joan Baez and a character named Sylvie Russo, played by Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning, respectively. It also shows him dealing with his rise to fame, and his disillusionment with his own career.

“200 people in that room, and each one wants me to be somebody else. They should just let me be,” Dylan says. When asked, “Let you be what?” he responds, “Whatever it is they don’t want me to be.”

The film follows Dylan through his infamous 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival, where he shocks the crowd by plugging in an electric guitar -- a scene we see in the trailer.

“I’m not sure they want to hear what I want to play, Johnny,” Dylan says to Johnny Cash, played by Boyd Holbrook. Cash replies, “I wanna hear it,” and later adds, “Make some noise, big D.”

A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, opens in theaters Christmas Day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.