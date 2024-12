FILE PHOTO: When do you need to make sure your packages are in the mail to arrive by Christmas.

I don’t know about you but there are certain Christmas songs that get stuck in my head. It is so annoying!

It never fails, it’s always the one about wanting a hippo.

Finally, someone has created something to get those songs out of your head! The Ear Worm Eraser!

There are mixed reviews! See if it works for you!