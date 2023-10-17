'Titanic' making its maiden voyage on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray on December 5

James Cameron's Oscar-winning 1997 epic Titanic came out on home video the year after its blockbuster release, but it's just making its maiden voyage onto 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on December 5.

The movie will be packed with all-new special features, including Stories From the Heart, featuring Cameron, producer Jon Landau and Kate Winslet sharing their favorite moments from the making of the movie, as well as Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, a documentary in which the filmmaker "explores the enduring myths and mysteries of the shipwreck, and mounts tests to see whether Jack could have fit on that raft and survived."

There's also a cargo hold's worth of hours of other material, including Cameron demonstrating the deep diving it took to explore the famous shipwreck, deleted scenes and director's commentary.

There's also a Limited-Edition Collector’s Boxed Set that also comes with a hardcover coffee table book detailing the making of the film, a schematic map of the actual ship, pinpointing where key scenes took place, and reproductions of a boarding pass, ship menus, and notes from Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack to Winslet's Rose.

