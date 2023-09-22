Toby Keith is releasing a Greatest Hits album of songs he wrote alone

Toby Keith through the years Toby Keith performs at the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, 2011. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (Julie Jacobson/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Toby Keith is bringing fans a new album, but it won’t contain new music.

The country legend is releasing a collection of his biggest hits he wrote by himself like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “He Ain’t Worth Missin’,” and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.”

This new album will be called “100% Songwriter,” and feature thirteen songs out of the 32 #1 singles he’s had over his career.

100% Songwriter - Available November 3rd! Toby prides himself on being a songwriter first and foremost…so what better way to celebrate his songwriting accomplishments than to release an album of songs he wrote alone? 100% Songwriter, a compilation of 13 self-penned songs, is now available for pre-order! Available on vinyl and on streaming services November 3rd. https://tobykeith.lnk.to/songwriter Posted by Toby Keith on Thursday, September 21, 2023

Fans can take a listen to the album starting on November 3, but you can check out the impressive track list below.

“100% Songwriter” tracklist:

1. Should’ve Been A Cowboy

2. He Ain’t Worth Missin’

3. Wish I Didn’t Know Now

4. Who’s That Man?

5. Big Ol’ Truck

6. Does That Blue Moon Ever Shine On You

7. Country Comes To Town

8. You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This

9. Courtesy Of The Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)

10. Who’s Your Daddy?

11. Stays In Mexico

12. Honkytonk U

13. Crash Here Tonight