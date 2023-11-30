Tom Brady shares golf video with Morgan Wallen’s music, two stars agree to a match

Morgan Wallen won 11 awards Sunday night.

Big winner: Morgan Wallen, who performed "'98 Braves" at Atlanta's Truist Park, won 11 awards at the Billboard Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

By Woody

Tom Brady is no stranger to The Match, a golf match that pairs celebrities with pro golfers in a 2-on-2 round, and it looks like he may have found his newest competition. Brady posted a highlight reel of his golf shots on Instagram with some of Morgan Wallen’s most popular songs in the background and it caught Morgan’s attention.

Morgan shared the video to his Instagram story asking the 7-time Super Bowl winning QB, “When we playing a match??” Brady responded with his usual catchphrase from his playing days “LFG (let’s f*****g go).”

