Tom Brady takes his lumps during Netflix's 'Greatest Roast of All Time'

A host of celebrities came to take their shots at Superbowl champ Tom Brady on Sunday night, as part of Netflix's first live roast, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

As one might expect, there were no shortage of outrageous jokes at Brady's expense, most of which are unprintable, spanning his legendary career, his fitness regimen and even his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.

Host Kevin Hart was the first to draw blood, making a joke about Gisele's reported relationship with her former Brazilian jiu jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente. "8 classes a day!" Hart joked. "And she's still a white belt!"

Hart then introduced the Roastmaster General, Jeff Ross, saying "there is no GOAT without a butcher."

Ross was dressed as O.J. Simpson, at first wearing his football uniform spattered with glitter for blood.

"I just came from hell. Aaron Hernandez says hello," Ross began of Brady's late former teammate who was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2013. Ross said of Brady, "I dressed like O.J. because I'm about to kill this white b**** right here."

One tense moment came during Ross' set when he made a reference to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's arrest for soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor; the charge was later dismissed.

Brady got up and whispered to Ross, "Don't say that s*** again," to which Ross agreed and continued.

Other highlights included Nikki Glaser earning a standing O for her blistering set and Will Ferrell reprising his Ron Burgundy role at the podium.

Incidentally, when Brady's rumored post-Gisele girlfriend Kim Kardashian took the podium, there was a strong undercurrent of boos from the crowd, which Hart tamped down from his seat. In the end, the crowd warmed to her short set.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.