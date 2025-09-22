Tom Holland suffers concussion on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set: Report

Tom Holland is seen on the set of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on August 3, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images)

Tom Holland has suffered a mild concussion while on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Variety reports that Holland will take a few days off from filming the upcoming superhero movie to recover from the injury. No one else was injured during the incident. According to the outlet, Sony, which is producing the film along with Marvel Studios, will meet Monday to work out a plan going forward.

ABC Audio has reached out to a representative for Holland and to Sony Pictures for confirmation.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day started production in August. At the time, Sony released a video of Holland on day one of the set wearing a brand-new Spider-Man suit.

"It's day one, my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man. It's funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them," Holland says in the video. "We've got some familiar faces on set. I'm just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure."



Returning cast members in this new film are Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Joining the franchise this time around are Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other Marvel mainstays are set to appear in this film, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into movie theaters on July 31, 2026.

