Tommy Egan declares "Game over" in 'Power Book IV: Force' new trailer

Tommy Egan's quest to become Chicago's kingpin drug dealer continues in the new season of the hit Starz show Power Book IV: Force.

The network released the official trailer Thursday, August 10, which sees Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, vying for his spot as the city's head honcho.

"Nothing stands in Tommy Egan's way this season as he makes his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in Chicago," a statement released by Starz reads. "Alliances form and competitors become targets as a turf war heats up and Tommy must race to stay one step ahead of everyone. Meanwhile, a federal task force is zeroed in on him and he has an eye on a special someone, forcing him to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to claim Chicago as his."

Season 2 of Power Book IV: Force returns on Friday, September 1, at midnight ET on the Starz app.

