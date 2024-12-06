The "Top 5 Country Albums of 2024"

By Jay Edwards

Every year right about this time, all of those “End of Year” lists start to come out from top TV shows, to movies, to albums. So, let’s take a look at what two country music sources say are the best country albums of the year. Do they share the same opinion or do they disagree?

First, let’s take a look at the “Top 5″ from Taste of Country:

1.  “F-1 Trillion” from Post Malone & all his friends in country music

2.  “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” by Shaboozey

3.  “Am I Okay?” from Megan Moroney

4.  “Beautifully Broken” by Jelly Roll

5.  “Whirlwind” by Lainey Wilson


Here are the Top 5 albums, according to Holler:

1.  “Cold Beer & Country Music” by Zach Top

2.  “Am I Okay?” from Megan Moroney

3.  “Passage Du Desir” by Johnny Blue Skies

4.  “Patterns” by Kelsea Ballerini

5.  “Made by These Moments” by The Red Clay Strays

As you can see, only one similarity on each Top 5, Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” album. So, whose Top 5 do you like more?

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

