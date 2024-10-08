The top college majors in Oklahoma

University of Oklahoma Seed Sower statue The University of Oklahoma Seed Sower statue at the Schusterman campus at 41st and Yale in Tulsa. (Staff)

What did you major in when you went to college? New data shows the most popular college majors in America and breaks down the top choices here in Oklahoma. Wiingy conducted the study to determine the most popular majors, and here’s what they found:

Most Popular College Majors in Oklahoma

Psychology Criminal Justice Computer Science Business Administration Accounting Music Social Work Engineering Business Management Communications

Psychology was also the top choice for major for the entire U.S. What was your major? Comment below!