The top college majors in Oklahoma

What did you major in when you went to college? New data shows the most popular college majors in America and breaks down the top choices here in Oklahoma. Wiingy conducted the study to determine the most popular majors, and here’s what they found:
Most Popular College Majors in Oklahoma
- Psychology
- Criminal Justice
- Computer Science
- Business Administration
- Accounting
- Music
- Social Work
- Engineering
- Business Management
- Communications
Psychology was also the top choice for major for the entire U.S. What was your major? Comment below!