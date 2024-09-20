Tori Spelling calls her 5 kids "my WHY" for competing on 'DWTS' season 33

Tori Spelling has fans all around the world cheering for her on Dancing with the Stars season 33 -- but her kids are her biggest supporters.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 51, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her five children -- Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau -- showing up to support her for the DWTS premiere on Tuesday.

"Here's my WHY… my 5 babies coming to see me perform LIVE on DWTS!" she wrote in the caption. "Showing my kids that at any point or age you can push past your fears and believe in yourself!"

Spelling called her time so far on DWTS the "hardest, yet one of the most rewarding experiences of my life" and shouted out her "amazing" pro partner Pasha Pashkov.

"I've never had any dance experience, training, or lessons. I do not workout (except hustling and taking care of 5 kiddos), and I have a huge fear of performing in front of an audience," she explained. "But, I'm doing it! I'm putting my heart and soul into this journey. I'm finding ME!"

Spelling called her time in the ballroom "my therapy" and said she's "having the time of my life."

"So proud of that young version of myself who was shy, fearful, insecure, and didn't feel worthy," she reflected. "Finding your worth is POWERFUL! Thank you @dancingwiththestars for this opportunity to do this for myself, my kids, and everyone out there who has ever felt this way about themselves."

During the DWTS season premiere, Spelling and Pashkov performed a foxtrot to "Trustfall" by Pink and earned a score of 17 out of a possible 30.

