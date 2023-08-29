TPS implements clear bag policy for athletic events

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) has implemented a clear bag policy at district athletic events.

The announcement comes after Friday night’s football game at Booker T. Washington, where a student got into an argument and flashed a gun, causing a panic.

Under the policy, fans are permitted one large clear bag and a small clutch-type handbag.

The large clear bag must be no larger than 12″x6″x12″ and must be made a clear material that can easily be searched. TPS says a gallon sized Ziploc bag meets these requirements.

The small clutch-type handbag must be no larger than 4.5″x6.5″ and can be used to carry personal items.

TPS says clutch-type handbags “will be subject to search by security officials or law enforcement.”

Fans can have both the clear bag and the small clutch bag, according to TPS.

Under the policy, every spectator, including children, can bring in one clear bag.

For more information about the policy, click here.