“Triple 7″ record-setting skydiving expedition documentary premiering at Cinergy this weekend

Starting June 1 at 7 p.m., Cinergy Tulsa will be premiering the new documentary directed and produced by Dan Myrick (“The Blair Witch Project”) and produced by Kristian Krempel, “Triple 7: They Said It Couldn’t Be Done.”

The film follows a team of nine former U.S. and Canadian special operations service members as they attempt to achieve skydiving’s most elusive feat, the Triple 7— seven skydives on seven continents in seven days. Spearheaded by retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille, the film aims to raise $7 million for Folds of Honor, with a portion of each theater ticket sale going the charity.

“The road to this theatrical release for ‘Triple 7′ has been a deeply personal and collective commitment at Legacy Expeditions. Spanning three years, the endeavor of the expedition and creating the documentary was significant, but the cause—to etch the legacy of our fallen into the annals of history—made every challenge worth facing,” said retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille. “The excitement of the adventure and the emotional depth of our shared stories will, I hope, touch the hearts of viewers, both through laughter and tears, reminding us all to never forget and to forever honor those who gave everything.”

Each of the seven jumps paid tribute to a fallen U.S. military service member: Michael Monsoor, David McDowell, Robert Ramirez, Marc Lee, Dave Hall, Lou Langlais and Matthew Abbate, honoring their sacrifice and keeping their legacies alive.

The expedition concluded with a final celebratory jump in Tampa, further commemorating the 13 service members lost at Kabul Airport during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.