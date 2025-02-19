Trisha Yearwood has lost 55 lbs. by cutting these foods out of her diet

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)
By Woody

Trisha Yearwood is down 55 lbs. by cutting out white foods such as pasta, white bread and sugar.

“I made [my diet] simple, because I knew I wouldn’t stay on it unless I saw results fast. Sometimes I do great; sometimes I don’t. I have the blessing and curse of being a pretty good cook, so I can make all the decadent things. But I also challenge myself to make the healthier things taste good. I love to roast a huge pan of root vegetables. Butternut squash, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots.” Trisha said about her journey.

Congrats, Trisha!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!