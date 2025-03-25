Trisha Yearwood receives a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Yesterday was a big day for Trisha Yearwood as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

“I’m overwhelmed,” Trisha said in her speech. “It’s one of those surreal moments.”

She also thanked her husband, Garth Brooks, for his love and support. “As many accolades and awards as he has won, I never see him get more excited than he does when I receive something. And for all of the people who want this for me, nobody wants it more than you.”

Garth spoke during the ceremony congratulating Trisha as well as Cary Pearce and Reba McEntire.



