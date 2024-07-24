Tucker Wetmore announces his first headlining tour

Spotify House at CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 at Ole Red on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify)

Say his name, learn it, because you’re going to be hearing more and more in the coming years. Tucker Wetmore is quickly becoming one of the most-talked about names in country music and for good reason.

His single “Wind Up Missin’ You” is climbing the country music charts and is set to crack the top 30 for country radio at any moment. And while he’s been out on the road supporting acts like Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Jelly Roll, he’s now set to headline his own tour.

Tucker said, “I am so excited to be going on my first headline tour! Thank you to my fans and listeners for making this possible,” he expresses. “This has been a dream come true of mine for so long. So excited to bring out some of my friends, Hannah McFarland, Eli Winders and Ashland Craft, on the road with me. God is good!”

In addition to his tour announcement, Tucker has a song featured in the new “Twisters” movie. The song is called “Already Had It” and he joins country superstars like Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson and more on the soundtrack.

According to Music Row, his 16-city tour kicks off October 4th in Statesboro, GA. For tickets to his “Waves On A Sunset 2024 Tour” and dates, click here.